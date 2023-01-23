Miami GP grandstand capacity boosted by 3,000 for year two

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix will host an increased capacity compared to the inaugural race, with event organizers adding 3,000 grandstand seats.

Last year’s first grand prix at the Miami International Autodrome featured an intentionally limited capacity to try and keep on top of traffic and access challenges, with the plan being to add further seating where possible in the future. It has now been confirmed that the grandstand capacity will be increased by 3,000 to take the total up to 56,000, with expanded hospitality numbers as well as general admission passes.

“Our first race last May was a sell-out success in which more than 240,000 spectators visited the Miami International Autodrome for an unforgettable experience,” race president Tyler Epp said. “Due to overwhelming demand we have been maximizing the venue to increase grandstand capacity, expand hospitality and to improve the experience for our General Admission Campus Pass ticket holders, to give the opportunity for even more fans to experience the incredible spectacle of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

“In everything we do we are committed to providing an unparalleled fan experience to ensure Miami will be one of the must-attend races on the Formula 1 calendar for the next decade.”

It was recently announced that the track will repaved to try and improve racing, while a permanent Paddock Club structure will be built above the pit garages and the team’s paddock buildings moved inside Hard Rock Stadium to create a Team Village located on the NFL field.

The race organizers estimate the first race generated $350 million for the local economy, including Miami Gardens and the South Florida and Greater Miami region.