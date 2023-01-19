Race Industry Week interview: Kyle Petty

Race Industry Week interview: Kyle Petty

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

Race Industry Week interview: Kyle Petty

By January 19, 2023 1:15 PM

By |

Kyle Petty joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Kyle is a former NASCAR driver turned racing analyst who has become one of the most popular personalities in all of sports. In his new book, Petty shares his familial legacy, intertwined with NASCAR’s founding and history, “Swerve or Die,” written with Pulitzer Prize winner Ellis Henican. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM, Ch 90, The Late Shift.

, EPARTRADE Race Industry Week, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home