Race Industry Week interview: Kyle Petty

Kyle Petty joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Kyle is a former NASCAR driver turned racing analyst who has become one of the most popular personalities in all of sports. In his new book, Petty shares his familial legacy, intertwined with NASCAR’s founding and history, “Swerve or Die,” written with Pulitzer Prize winner Ellis Henican. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM, Ch 90, The Late Shift.
Formula 1 13m ago
Jeddah expects to host F1 race until Qiddiya circuit is ready in 2027
The organizers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix expect to host the race in Jeddah until 2027, as work continues on a future Qiddiya circuit. (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
INTERVIEW: Riley Herbst is on a mission
Riley Herbst is gearing up return to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No.98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for his third season in the NASCAR Xfinity (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Shwartzman and Giovinazzi to share Ferrari reserve duties
Robert Shwartzman has been promoted to a Ferrari reserve driver role in 2023, sharing duties with Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian, who used (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Magnussen withdraws from Rolex 24 At Daytona
Kevin Magnussen has withdrawn from the Rolex 24 At Daytona after undergoing hand surgery last week. The Dane, who was slated to drive (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Leclerc hoping small improvements can yield big returns for himself and Ferrari
Charles Leclerc says he remains motivated by last year’s failure to win the Formula 1 world championship, but doesn’t feel he needs to (…)
Insights & Analysis 3hr ago
Tech download: Tricks of the trade in IndyCar fuel saving
After discussing why teams will resort to fuel saving in the last column, the natural follow-up question is, how do teams go about doing (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: Sharing benefits... for now
The cooperation between the four LMDh manufacturers competing in the initial season of Grand Touring Prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech (…)
International Racing 23hr ago
INSIGHT: Daytona 500 bid just one more quantum leap for Pastrana
With 17 X Games medals, six U.S. rally crowns, three motocross titles, a Nitro Rallycross championship, starts in NASCAR’s Truck and Xfinity (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
NASCAR names Sawyer as vp of competition
NASCAR announced several personnel moves Wednesday, including naming Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition. Sawyer (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
Vintage race cars contribute to big Saturday at Mecum Kissimmee
Following up on the preview story of the race cars headed to auction at Mecum Kissimmee, three of those machines, along with hundreds of (…)
