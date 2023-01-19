Race Industry Week interview: Kyle Petty

Kyle Petty joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Kyle is a former NASCAR driver turned racing analyst who has become one of the most popular personalities in all of sports. In his new book, Petty shares his familial legacy, intertwined with NASCAR’s founding and history, “Swerve or Die,” written with Pulitzer Prize winner Ellis Henican. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM, Ch 90, The Late Shift.