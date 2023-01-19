Magnussen withdraws from Rolex 24 At Daytona

Kevin Magnussen has withdrawn from the Rolex 24 At Daytona after undergoing hand surgery last week. The Dane, who was slated to drive a Porsche 911 GT3 R with MDK Motorsports alongside Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep and father Jan, will be replaced by Jason Hart.

“I’ve been advised by the doctors not to drive the race next week,” said Magnussen, who had a small cyst removed from his wrist.

“The surgery went well, but I need to rest as much as possible to be fit for fight before we begin preparing for the F1 season. It’s a shame. I’ve been looking forward to that fantastic race and to get a new chance to drive with my father and MDK Motorsports. I’m wishing the team a great weekend at Daytona.”

Hart races for MDK’s Porsche Carrera Cup team, and owner/driver Kvamme said he expects him to rise to the occasion.

“We’re glad that Kevin’s surgery went successful, and we all wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

“As we have already stated, our drivers’ and team members’ health are always our number one priority. We’re also happy to announce that Kevin will be replaced at Daytona by our Porsche Carrera Cup driver Jason Hart. Jason and I raced together at Le Mans last year and I was very impressed with his experience, talent and dedication to his craft. This is going to be another exciting challenge for MDK Motorsports.”