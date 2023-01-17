Power withdraws from Rolex 24 at Daytona

Will Power’s long-awaited Rolex 24 At Daytona debut will have to wait another year as the defending NTT IndyCar Series champion has been forced to withdraw from the event to care for his wife Liz.

“Liz has had a couple of complications after surgery this week and has a long recovery ahead of her,” Power said. “Obviously her health is my priority and unfortunately that means I have had to put Daytona on hold.”

Power was due to share the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with countryman and team owner Kenny Habul, Fabian Schiller, and Axcil Jeffries. The Australian will be replaced by GT veteran Luca Stoltz.

“I have to thank Kenny for the opportunity and his total understanding of our situation and the support he has shown,” Power said. “I will be cheering them on from North Carolina and hopefully we get another opportunity to do something together in the future.”