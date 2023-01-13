Nitro RX confirms U.S. return at Glen Helen

Nitro Rallycross has confirmed it will return to Glen Helen Raceway for its season finale on March 17-19.

The season closer, which had been listed as TBD for both its location and date before now, will see the series return to the site of the fourth round of the 2022-23, which took place last October. That event was dominated by Fraser McConnell, who topped qualifying and backed that up with his first category win.

“Holding the season finale at Glen Helen Raceway is awesome for the series because the track is wide and flowing, which provides great passing opportunities,” said series pioneer Travis Pastrana. “Last October was the closest racing of the series. Also, on a personal level, I raced my first outdoor national motocross event there when I was 16 years old and the facility is iconic in motorsport.”

Along with the announcement of the final venue and date, Nitro Rallycross also confirmed it would be a doubleheader event to compensate for the canceled Saudi Arabia round. Nitro Rallycross’ first foray into the Middle East had been initially postponed, but has now been scratched from the schedule entirely.

The Glen Helen doubleheader will also feature Nitro Circus show elements on the side, as well as night racing following the huge success of that in Phoenix last November (pictured above).

“We aren’t just coming back — we’re doubling down on the action sports entertainment, including Nitro Circus shows along with more fun for everyone in the family,” Pastrana said. “And, racing under the lights in Phoenix was such a hit, we are adding that element to the championship to create even more excitement for fans.”