Hand surgery throws Magnussen's Rolex 24 run into doubt

Kevin Magnussen may be forced to withdraw from the Rolex 24 at Daytona after being scheduled for unexpected hand surgery next week.

The Dane is currently entered to drive the MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R alongside father Jan, Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep, but now needs to undergo surgery with enough recovery time to avoid impacting his Formula 1 duties with Haas.

“I had a sore wrist so I went to the doctor to have it looked at, and they found a cyst that needs to be removed now so I can be ready for the F1 season,” Magnussen said.

“It’s a harmless procedure, but I probably need to rest for a couple of weeks afterwards. I need to wait and see what the doctor says, but it’s unlikely that I can race at Daytona.”

The Rolex would have been the second outing with MDK for the father/son duo following their appearance in the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi in December, but MDK owner/driver Kvamme said he understands the younger Magnussen’s predicament.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for us, but the MDK Motorsports family fully supports Kevin,” Kvamme said.

“Kevin’s F1 schedule has highest priority, and the sooner he’s fit for fight, the better. The doctors will decide whether he will be able to race with us. If not, we’ll find another opportunity to go racing together.”