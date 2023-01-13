GP of Long Beach completes Pine Ave. repaving project

South Pine Avenue, between Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way in downtown Long Beach, Calif., has been repaved ahead of the April 14-16 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The improved segment comprises Turns 6 through 8 of the iconic street circuit. The project, a financial partnership between the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and City of Long Beach, was completed Friday.

“The completion of the repaving of the race course on Pine Ave. is a significant step in maintaining the Grand Prix circuit as one of the premier street courses in the world,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian. “This one segment needed an upgrade and was achieved through a true public-private partnership with contributions from both the Grand Prix Association and the City of Long Beach.

“Also, thanks to All-American Asphalt for their expert assistance on this project. Now we look forward to hosting the teams and drivers on this improved circuit when the 48th Acura Grand Prix comes to Long Beach in April.”

“The City of Long Beach has partnered with the Grand Prix organization for several decades and we are happy to provide the infrastructure necessary for a successful Grand Prix event,” said Eric Lopez, Director of Public Works at the City of Long Beach. “I’d like to thank our City team for their work on completing the Grand Prix repaving project as this is one of many projects on our list to improve the conditions of our streets, curbs, and alleys across the city.”

The race weekend will feature the third round of the NTT IndyCar Series along with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with its all-new GTP class and GTD PRO and GTD classes. Fans will also see two nights of the Super Drift Challenge Friday and Saturday, Saturday and Sunday races from Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks and Porsche Carrera Cup North America, along with a doubleheader of the new-for-2023 Historic F1 Challenge, featuring vintage Formula 1 cars from the 1970s and ’80s.