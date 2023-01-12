2023 Goodwood Revival to honor motorsports icon Carroll Shelby

The centenary of Carroll Shelby’s birth will be honored with one of Goodwood’s signature tributes at this year’s Goodwood Revival, September 8-10, comprising cars that were not only raced but also designed and developed by the 1959 Le Mans winner. Running throughout the weekend, the celebration will include the likes of the MG-TC in which Shelby competed for the very first time, in 1952.

Shelby’s impact on motor racing can be seen each and every year at the Revival, and 2023 will be no different, as an assortment of Cobras—the Anglo-American sports cars for which the native Texan is best known—are set to take to the track in the all-star Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration.

Meanwhile, the Whitsun Trophy will host a number of examples of the Ford GT40, whose design Shelby played such an integral part in refining.

As Goodwood celebrates 75 years of the Motor Circuit, and 25 years of the Revival, it’s a chance to reflect on the motorsport legends who have joined us over the years. Shelby is no exception, having raced at Goodwood during the Circuit’s heyday in arguably one of the most important and dramatic races in the annals of British motorsport: the 1959 RAC Tourist Trophy. This race saw him share the winning DBR1/300 with his co-drivers Jack Fairman and Stirling Moss, the latter a late addition after his own car was eliminated in a spectacular fire during a routine pit stop.

