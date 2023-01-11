Carl Cox Motorsport forms Extreme E team

International DJ and electronic music artist Carl Cox has launched an Extreme E team that will compete in the upcoming third season of the all-electric off-road championship.

While naturally best known for his work in the music industry, Cox is no stranger to motorsport with his Carl Cox Motorsport outfit having competed for the last decade in motorcycle, sidecar, and drag racing.

“I’m here to make a difference. To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true,” said Cox, who attended last season’s Extreme E doubleheader event in Sardinia — a visit that led to his eventual entry into the category as a team owner.

“Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special,” Cox added. “Participating in electric racing is new to me but I’m a fast learner and will bring my hard earned know how and experience into the mix at Extreme E.

“Carl Cox Motorsports is here to take on all comers and we are going to jump straight in. We are in it to win it.”

Carl Cox Motorsport is the second new team to confirm its intentions to join the Extreme E field in 2023, with Australia’s XE Sports Group, backed by former international soccer star Tim Cahill, announcing its ‘23 entry last May.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Carl and his Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E team to the championship,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E. “We all know Carl for the superstar he is, but beyond his talents in music it is clear his passion for motorsport runs deep. We can’t wait to work with him and his team as we help them on their journey into sustainable racing.

“A true icon in music and entertainment Carl will be an important beacon for our series, bringing a whole new energy to the championship and our mission to raise awareness around the world about important climate and societal issues, and their solutions. The grid continues to offer up excitement for our fans, and the countdown to Season 3 is officially on!”

While Carl Cox Motorsport’s driver lineup is yet to be announced, the team is promising to be competitive from the start according to Cox’s manager Alon Shulman, the CEO of World Famous Group and team director at Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E.

“On the racing side Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E will be competitive from day one and we have various strategic plans that will elevate the team and what we can bring to the series,” said Shulman. “We will also be actively supporting the host territories Extreme E environmental projects. My role is to make sure that our team is a 365 operation, not just focused on the race weekends, and to maximise the opportunity that we’ve been presented with.

“Underpinning everything, of course, is team boss Carl Cox. He is an exceptional human being who will be fully hands on with sleeves rolled up ensuring that we deliver over and above at all times, on and off the track.”