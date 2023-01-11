2022 Race Industry Week Interview: Kelley Earnhardt Miller of JR Motorsports

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner / Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Daughter of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today. She is the backbone of JR Motorsports, as she oversees the company’s race team, management team, and business ventures for her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.

