VIDEO: GTP 101: Acura ARX-06 tech tour

RACER’s new GTP 101 video series starts in alphabetical order with a tech tour of Acura’s ARX-06 prototype. Check back for more videos on the other GTP models and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
IMSA 15m ago
IMSA IndyCar champ Power joins Rolex 24 with Sun Energy1
Like his Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden, Will Power has dreamt of racing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona for more than a decade, and (…)
IMSA 15m ago
Crone wins IMSA Diverse Driver Scholarship
Courtney Crone is the winner of IMSA’s Diverse Driver Development Scholarship for the 2023 season, the series announced on Tuesday. (…)
Trans Am 27m ago
The top-10 Trans Am moments of 2022
A new year is here! The start of the 2023 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season is less than two months away, and there are so many (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
F1 team opposition driven by greed – Andretti
Michael Andretti says opposition to the Andretti Cadillac project from other Formula 1 teams comes down to “greed”, but that F1 CEO (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Arrow McLaren hires Murray for marketing and commercial role
Arrow McLaren has hired Mo Murray as its new VP of marketing and commercial activities. It’s a reunion of sorts for Ireland’s (…)
Insights & Analysis 2hr ago
INSIGHT: Johnson's "amazing" work ethic already impacting Petty GMS
Petty GMS continues to take as many steps forward in as little time as possible in its quest to be successful in the NASCAR Cup Series, and (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Ex-F1 racer Giovinazzi among Ferrari Hypercar drivers
Ferrari has confirmed their six-driver line-up for the 2023 debut season for Ferrri’s 499P Hypercar in the FIA World Endurance (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti
Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was (…)
IMSA 18hr ago
NTE/SSR finalizes Rolex 24 line-up
NTE/SSR is returning to the Rolex 24 at Daytona with its GTD-class No. 42 Huracán GT3 with drivers Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, and Daytona (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24
Nicki Thiim will join Magnus Racing for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team announced on Monday. The FIA World Endurance Championship (…)
Comments