IMSA IndyCar champ Power joins Rolex 24 with Sun Energy1

Like his Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden, Will Power has dreamt of racing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona for more than a decade, and thanks to fellow Australian Kenny Habul, the reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion will make his IMSA debut later this month in Florida sharing the No. 75 Sun Energy1 Racing Team’s Mercedes-AMG.

Not only will Newgarden and Power be making their Rolex 24 debut, but Scott McLaughlin, the third member of the Penske IndyCar team, will complete the trio as he and Newgarden compete in the LMP2 class with Tower Motorsports. For Power, his first appearance at Daytona will come in the GT Daytona category with Habul, Fabian Schiller, and Axcil Jeffries.

“The Daytona 24 is an iconic event on the bucket list of most drivers and I have to thank Kenny for the opportunity,” Power said. “I am looking forward to driving the heavier GT car and getting experience for, hopefully, a lot more drives like this in the future – including the Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour back in Australia.”

Although Power is a newcomer to IMSA and endurance sports car racing, he is by no means a novice in high-power GT-style cars thanks to his experience competing in the Australian Supercars series. And in partnering with Habul, the two Aussies will change an old dynamic of being on-track adversaries.

“It is quite funny when you look back at how Kenny and I raced Formula Ford against each other all those years ago and now we are going to be teammates,” Power said.

“He chose a business route instead of chasing his racing dream and has obviously been incredibly successful. It has been great to watch him enjoy his racing later in life and actually improve as he gets older. Kenny obviously knows what it takes to be successful in business and is applying all those lessons to his racing – his win in the Bathurst 12 Hour last year is proof of that.”

Capping the Penske-related presence at the Rolex 24, the new Porsche Penske Motorsport GTP team will make its debut and Penske’s reigning Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will face off against Newgarden and McLaughlin in LMP2 as a member of the Rick Ware Racing team.