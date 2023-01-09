Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24

Nicki Thiim will join Magnus Racing for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team announced on Monday.

The FIA World Endurance Championship winner completes the team’s lineup of John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly in its Aston Martin entry. The team also added Flex-Box as a sponsor for its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup campaign.

“The Rolex 24 At Daytona is one of my personal highlights of the year,” Thiim said. “To go there with all that Aston Martin and Magnus Racing with Flex-Box have done in IMSA over the years is a great opportunity. The fact that the Magnus crew did so well last year gives you a little more confidence to go there and do well for everyone.

“The Rolex 24 is the start of every season, and one of the top-three races every driver wants to do and do well in. Going from winter break straight to fighting a big battle is super awesome and exciting,” Thiim said.

Flex-Box returns as a partner for the Magnus Racing program for the first time since 2020.

“We have worked together with Flex-Box for a number of seasons, most recently in 2020, and it’s great to be back with them again,” said team owner John Potter. “Every time I drive through the newer tunnel into Daytona, I see on the wall our historic Magnus Racing/Flex-Box car and it brings back memories of our great partnerships.

“The best we have finished at Daytona with Flex-Box on the car was in 2020 when finishing second, and I hope we can improve that this year! We are partnered together for the entire season, so I hope we can find success beyond Daytona as well.”