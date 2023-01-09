Eriksen joins RLL as Chief Operating Officer

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has strengthened its management structure with the signing of Steve Eriksen as its new chief operating officer. The longtime vice president of Honda Performance Development who left HPD to run Chip Ganassi Racing’s IMSA Daytona Prototype international Cadillac program will oversee RLL’s IndyCar and factory BMW IMSA efforts in the new COO role.

“Having known Steve since the beginning of the Honda IndyCar program, I’ve had the opportunity to have many sporting and business discussions with him over the years and have always respected his approach,” said RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal.

“Steve is highly respected amongst those within the sanctioning organizations as well as the competitors and I’m pleased that we are able to bring him into our organization as the COO. His extensive, high-level experience with both IndyCar and IMSA will be a tremendous benefit to the company.”

Eriksen left CGR’s IMSA effort at the end of the 2022 season.

“When Bobby and Mike approached me about a newly-created COO position within RLL, I felt it was an excellent match for my skill set and came at an exciting time in North American motorsports with the coming electrification of both IndyCar and IMSA LMDh sports cars,” Eriksen said. “I’m passionate about both of these forms of motorsport and excited to continue to be a part of these series as competition unfolds in the coming years. I feel like I have come full circle as I worked with the Rahal team in my first year in motorsport and joining the organization in its exciting new phase is personally very gratifying.”