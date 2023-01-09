2022 Race Industry Week interview: Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR

Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, Phelps oversees all operations, competition and commercial, for the sanctioning body, including the management of 15 racetrack facilities and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) sports car series. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift and Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.