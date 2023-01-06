NHRA announces 9-race Hot Rod Heritage schedule

NHRA announced today the nine-race schedule for the 2023 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series, which will feature a pair of Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum Hot Rod Reunions.

The series will again feature exciting racing action from the nitro-burning Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters and Nostalgia Funny Cars, which continue to be a fan favorite at each stop.

This season opens with the Good Vibrations March Meet on March 2-5 at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, Calif. The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series will then make its first-ever stop at Redding Motorsports Park in Redding, Calif. on April 8-9, followed by the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Opener, which is reserved for Nostalgia Funny Cars, at Firebird Raceway in Boise on May 6-7 and the Nostalgia Reunion at Sacramento Raceway on May 12-13. That leads into the famed National Hot Rod Reunion at historic Beech Bend Raceway Park on June 15-17, where fans can enjoy must-see nostalgia displays and memorable racing action.

The series resumes in August with a second trip to Firebird Raceway for the track’s historic Nightfire Nationals on Aug. 4-6, followed by a pair of September races on back-to-back weekends. The Nitro Nationals takes place at Osage Casino and Hotel Tulsa Raceway Park on Sept. 15-16 featuring Nostalgia Top Fuel, Funny Car and A/Fuel, and a second 2023 event at Sacramento Raceway, the Governor’s Cup, will run Sept. 22-23 and hosts Groups 1 and 2.

The California Hot Rod Reunion will close out the season on Oct. 13-15 at Famoso Dragstrip, with Nostalgia Top Fuel competing for points at five events during the season (March Meet, National Hot Rod Reunion, Nightfire Nationals, Nitro Nationals and California Hot Rod Reunion). Nostalgia Funny Car will compete for points at six races (March Meet, Ignitor Nitro Opener, National Hot Rod Reunion, Nightfire Nationals, Nitro Nationals and California Hot Rod Reunion).

In addition to Nostalgia Top Fuel dragster and Nostalgia Funny Car, there are two groups of additional classes. Group 1 includes A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, and 7.0 Eliminator, while Group 2 includes Nostalgia Eliminator l, Nostalgia Eliminator ll, Nostalgia Eliminator lll, A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, and Hot Rod Eliminator. Drivers in each class can compete at five events to earn points toward their respective championships.

The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series was developed in 2008 to help preserve NHRA’s rich history and tradition while providing racing opportunities for enthusiasts who enjoy nostalgia drag racing competition.