McLaren set for February F1 launch

McLaren will hold a team launch ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season on February 13 — the same day as Aston Martin.

Aston confirmed its launch date prior to Christmas, with the team unveiling its car at its Silverstone factory that is currently under development. With that event due to take place during the afternoon, McLaren has now announced it will be launching on the same day.

McLaren has so far described the event as a “team launch” featuring new team principal Andrea Stella and new driver Oscar Piastri alongside Zak Brown and Lando Norris. The team — then featuring Andreas Seidl and Daniel Ricciardo — finished fifth in the constructors’ championship last year after a season-long fight with Alpine for fourth.

Half the teams have now confirmed when they will kick off their 2023 seasons, with AlphaTauri on February 11 in New York, ahead of McLaren and Aston Martin, then Ferrari on February 14 and Alpine on February 16.