Inside the SCCA with Chris Robbins

Brian Bielanski

Brian Bielanski has lived a parallel life of motorsports and journalism for more than 30 years. He started in motorsports in 1986 as his father’s 16-year-old “crew chief” on SCCA FV, Sports Renault and IT Honda CRX efforts. He has also competed in, and plans to compete again, in SCCA Club racing, Autocross and Road Rally. As a journalist he’s worked in news in network staff positions with CNN and CBS and local news in seven markets from LaCrosse, Wisconsin to New York and Los Angeles. In 2009 he founded RacingWire, one of the first web-only motorsports news services given credentialed access at NASCAR, IndyCar, and NHRA events. He currently hosts several podcasts including “Inside the SCCA” and is an editor/producer for KNX 1070 NewsRadio in Los Angeles.