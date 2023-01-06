F1 Ferrari 643 among luminaries at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction

RM Sotheby’s will have a new location for its February 1 Paris Auction: The Salles du Carrousel in Louvre Palace, in in the heart of the “golden triangle,” with cars crossing the block right next door to one of the most iconic museums in the world.

Among the stunning early consignments is the 1991 V12-powered Formula 1 Ferrari 643 shown above, designed by Steve Nichols and Jean-Claude Migeot for the driver pairing of Alain Prost and Jean Alesi.

Other listings include a 2020 McLaren Senna LM, a limited-edition variant of the Senna commemorating the 25th anniversary of the McLaren F1 GTR’s victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans; a quartet of rare Italian machines (1972 Iso Grifo Targa Series II, 1964 Lamborghini 350 GT by Touring, 1970 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Spyder by Ghia, and 1963 OSCA 1600 GT by Zagato); an exceptional 1964 Aston Martin DB5; and a 1982 Renault 5 Turbo Group 4.

“We are delighted to present these outstanding early consignments for our Paris sale, a flagship event on the auction calendar,” said Benjamin Arnaud, RM Sotheby’s Director of Sales, France. “The sale has always been known for its eclectic nature, and 2023 will be no exception. It’s also fitting that for our 10th anniversary, we have moved to an incredible new location.”

