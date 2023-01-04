Roe completes Andretti Indy NXT roster

James Roe will continue his American open-wheel journey with Andretti Autosport. The young Irishman completes Andretti’s Indy NXT by Firestone roster, joining 2022 USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion Louis Foster, returning 2022 Indy Lights race winner Hunter McElrea and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

The 24-year-old got his start on Andersen Promotion’s training ladder in 2018 in USF2000, contested Formula 3 and Formula Regional Americas championships across 2019-20, moved to USF Pro 2000 in 2021 and graduated to Indy Lights last season with TJ Speed Motorsports.

With TJ Speed’s withdrawal from the series at the halfway point in the championship, Roe moved to HMD Motorsport for the next two rounds but missed the last two events at Portland and Monterey. Altogether, Roe has driven for seven different teams since committing his future to the U.S., and with his signing at Andretti, he has an opportunity to develop his skills with newfound stability.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy NXT season with Topcon,” Roe said of the primary sponsor that will adorn his No. 29 entry. “To join a global team as successful as Andretti Autosport and align myself with their iconic brand is a massive moment for my career, both on and off the racetrack. We’ve put in a tremendous effort to get to this point, and I want to thank Michael Andretti, J-F Thormann and Rob Edwards for the opportunity. I’d also like to thank Topcon for their continued support and I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead. I have full confidence that we have all the right ingredients for success.”