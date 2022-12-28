Wayne Taylor Racing teams up with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

Former American Le Mans Series powerhouse and current part-time IMSA LMP3 contender Andretti Autosport has purchased an ownership stake in Wayne Taylor Racing and formed the new Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport program.

The union will bring Andretti Autosport into IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class where WTR with AA represent Acura through the No. 10 ARX-06 program (pictured above) and its new GT Daytona entry with the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX Evo22. WTR with AA will also remain in LMP3, giving it three classes of WeatherTech Championship representation through the project created by Jarett Andretti.

The final area of collaboration is found in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series where WTR has maintained a long and successful presence.

“It’s an honor to be partnering with a name like Andretti as we enter a new era of racing,” Wayne Taylor said. “I was approached by Michael a year ago and, as we all know, timing is everything, especially as our GTP and GTD programs continue to grow with Acura/HPD. Having worked with Michael on this for nearly a year, I’m very excited to see it come together.

“While our 2023 program won’t look much different, there is a lot that Andretti Autosport can offer to us as we continue to build and expand. I’m looking forward to working closer with Michael, (Andretti Autosport president) J-F (Thormann), (Andretti COO) Rob (Edwards) and the entire Andretti team.”

The Indiana-based WTR with AA team will continue to work from WTR’s shop in Brownsburg, but with Andretti Autosport building a new mega facility in the nearby town of Fishers (pictured below), the WTR with AA IMSA operation run by Travis Houge could be on the move once the shop opens in 2025.

“This is an exciting time for us,” Michael Andretti said. “We’re proud to be returning to the IMSA paddock in this way and the opportunity to be part of the launch of the GTP program alongside Wayne Taylor Racing and our friends at Honda Performance Development.

“Re-entering IMSA full time, and at this level, has been a goal of mine. I wanted it to be the right opportunity and at the right time — and we’ve found that. I’m looking forward to working closer with the team at WTR and meeting all the team’s strong supporters.

“I want to personally thank Wayne and Travis (Houge) for already being such great partners as we plan for a successful future.”