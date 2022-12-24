VIDEO: The one and only Intrepid GTP win on the streets of NOLA

Vintage Motorsport / Historic 7hr ago
Velocity Invitational returns to Sonoma for 2023
Vintage motorsports and lifestyle event Velocity Invitational has announced that it will return to Sonoma Raceway for 2023. McLaren is (…)
SRO America 7hr ago
Lambros joins Skip Barber TC America team
William Lambros will drive for the Skip Barber Race Team in the 2023 TC America season, competing in the TCA class. Lambros will be behind (…)
Insights & Analysis 1d ago
INSIGHT: Arrow McLaren IndyCar team aims higher by restructuring along F1 lines
Gavin Ward and his Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden put the finishing touches on a strong 2021 season with their run to second (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
Looking back on NASCAR’s founding, 75 years on
On December 14, 1947, Bill France Sr. gathered 35 people for four days of meetings (Dec. 14 – 17) at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach. (…)
Skip Barber Racing School 1d ago
The gift of Skip Barber Racing School
The gift certificate to the Skip Barber Racing School her dad had given to her older sister, Crystal, sat unused for several years. In (…)Presented by: Skip Barber Racing School
Trans Am 1d ago
Trans Am 2022 champions in review: Chris Evans finds success in two classes, wins SGT West
Chris Evans, driver of the No. 99 Chris Evans Ford Mustang, had a sensational year in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s (…)
Formula 1 1d ago
Verstappen kept Red Bull in title hunt through early woes - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen’s performances early in 2022 kept Ferrari from delivering a significant (…)
Radical Cup 1d ago
Fun breeds success for Alan Miller, Radical’s most-winning driver
Fun breeds success, according to entrepreneur and perennial most-winning Radical driver Alan Miller. There’s an old adage that (…)Presented by: Radical Motorsport
Podcasts 1d ago
Inside the SCCA: Favorite things of 2022
On this week’s episode of the podcast, I reveal my favorite things of 2022. It’s a chance to reflect a bit about the things I’ve learned, (…)
IndyCar 2d ago
ANALYSIS: Absorbing stats from IndyCar 2022
An assembly of season-ending statistics compiled by the NTT IndyCar Series makes for an interesting look back at a year dominated by Team (…)
