VIDEO: The one and only Intrepid GTP win on the streets of NOLA

The incredible Chevy Intrepid GTP won one IMSA race during its factory campaign with drivers Wayne Taylor and Tommy Kendall, and thanks to its insane downforce figures — something in the 10,000-pound range — it was the perfect car for the short, narrow, and rainy inaugural visit by the series to the streets of New Orleans.

From the staggering pole lap set by Perry McCarthy—the original Stig—to the gripless 1.3-mile street course inhabited by GTP cars pushing out nearly 1000hp, this was an IMSA event to remember.