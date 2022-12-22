IndyCar’s Thermal Spring Training details taking shape

Two more details of the NTT IndyCar Series’ first visit to California’s Thermal Club road course for Spring Training have been confirmed.

The first involves IndyCar’s choice of tire for the 2.9-mile, 17-turn circuit located within a private country club near the southeastern town of Palm Springs. RACER has learned the series will use Firestone’s primary tire for Alabama’s Barber Motorsport Park as the lone selection at the test set for Thursday and Friday, February 2-3.

Although the Thermal Club is not prepared to host fans at this point — which, as it’s been rumored, would change if the venue is added to IndyCar’s 2024 calendar — RACER has also learned the series is getting closer to having a streaming solution in place for the two-day combine. It’s unclear whether NBC Sports would carry the test via its Peacock platform or if the series would use its internal IMS Productions team to stream the event across IndyCar’s video and social media channels once and if streaming is confirmed.

Spring Training activities launch less than 48 hours after the completion of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, where nearly half of the full-time IndyCar drivers are expected to compete in IMSA’s season opener. Prior to the start of on-track action at Thermal, IndyCar’s field of drivers will spend Tuesday and Wednesday taking part in the series’ pre-season media days in Palm Springs.