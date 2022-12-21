Changes ahead for IndyCar representation on iRacing

The current licensing agreement between IndyCar and iRacing will expire at the end of 2022, forcing iRacing to rebrand its IndyCar series’ that were available on the service. Additionally, iRacing will no longer be able to host its annual iRacing Indy 500.

In addition, a memo authored by iRacing staff and confirmed by RACER was sent to prominent broadcasters of iRacing events informing them that they are no longer permitted to broadcast races featuring the Dallara IR18, Dallara DW12, and the Dallara IR-05.

“Our current license agreement with IndyCar is set to expire on December 31, 2022. IndyCar has signed an exclusive license with another developer that goes into effect on January 1, 2023,” iRacing staff member Greg West posted on the community forums.

In the wake of this announcement, iRacing has adjusted its in-game schedule to allow for the Dallara IR18 to be raced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the license expires and all current IndyCar tracks such as Iowa and World Wide Technology Raceway were removed from the schedule and replaced with non-IndyCar venues.

“While we are still working on finalizing a new license with IndyCar, it is clear there will be some notable changes to the way we are able to present IndyCar racing on iRacing,” West explained. “Most significantly, we will no longer be able to run an official IndyCar-branded series and there will not be an iRacing Indy 500. You will also see the removal of the IndyCar Series logo from our sites.

“We plan to continue to support the Dallara race cars (IR18, DW12 and Dallara IR-05). There will be no changes (unlimited use and racing) in regard to the non-IndyCar series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for other series — NASCAR, IMSA, etc. Until the new license agreement is finalized, we won’t know all of the details so there may be further changes.”