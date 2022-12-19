VIDEO: WEC 2022 Unmasked!

Going straight to the drama and action both on track and off, this official series video recounts the highlights from the six rounds of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship in 40 minutes.
IMSA 39m ago
NBC Sports reveals 2023 IMSA TV schedule
NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship action in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
IndyCar confirms MAHLE hybrid partnership
Ten months after RACER revealed MAHLE as the vendor for IndyCar’s energy recovery system, the NTT IndyCar Series has confirmed the (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Shwartzman set for Ganassi IndyCar test
Chip Ganassi Racing doesn’t have any driver openings at its NTT IndyCar Series team next season, but at least one seat should be (…)
Insights & Analysis 2hr ago
INSIGHT: Ron Malec and Mark Martin on what took Jimmie Johnson to the next level
This is the second in a series reflecting on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR success from those who competed against him or with him at (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Thompson joins Vasser Sullivan enduro lineup
Reigning Porsche Carrera Cup champ Parker Thompson will drive alongside Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo in the No. 12 Vasser (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Grosjean wants to see 'very special' McLaughlin get F1 test
Romain Grosjean believes Scott McLaughlin should get a test in Formula 1 machinery, describing the Penske driver as “very special” after (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Schumacher hopes 2022 experience can help Mercedes title bid
Mick Schumacher believes his experience of racing the 2022 Formula 1 cars will provide added value to Mercedes in his role as reserve (…)
Bikes 8hr ago
INTERVIEW: Jason Anderson gears up for Supercross season
The hills of Corona, California were buzzing with multi-million dollar Supercross race bikes last week as teams from Honda and (…)
RACER Stuff 1d ago
Andy Hallbery, 1966-2022
Andy Hallbery, former editor of RACER magazine, as well as the UK-based Autosport, has died after a short illness. He was 56. (…)
Comments