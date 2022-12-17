Porsche stresses sustainability in motorsport at its Night of Champions

At its annual Night of Champions gala in Weissach, Germany, Porsche not only celebrated its 2022 champions, but set forth its goals for 2023. Those include not only success with the new hybrid Porsche 963 LMDh car in IMSA and WEC, along with the new 992 generation 911 GT3 R in GT competition across the globe, but also in ABB Formula E with the 99X Electric Gen3 and the GT4 e-Performance, first exhibited at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, in GP Ice Race.

“Sustainability and electrification are hugely important for a sports car manufacturer like Porsche. Our motorsport activities reflect this,” said Thomas Laudenbach, vice president Porsche Motorsport. “The new GT4 e-Performance is an example. The highly innovative prototype represents our vision of a 100-percent electrically powered customer sport racing vehicle. We’re competing in Formula E with the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, and the new 963 features hybrid technology.

“During the 2023 season, the 911 GT3 Cup vehicles in the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup are scheduled to switch to e-fuels from the pilot facility of our partner HIF Global in Chile. This shows that we’re making big progress towards sustainability in motor racing. There’s more to come.”

Porsche heads into a new Formula E era with the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3. Developed in Weissach, the electric single-seater will have its race debut on Jan. 14 at the Mexico City E-Prix which opens the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and launches the series’ Gen3 era. The 99X Electric Gen3 also serves as a development platform for the sports car manufacturer’s fully-electric production models.

The maximum output of the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 is 350 kW (476 PS), which is 100 kW more than the predecessor Formula E generation (Gen2). At least 40 percent of the energy used is recuperated via regenerative braking. Featuring two powertrains at the front and rear, the electric motor achieves about 95 percent power efficiency compared to around 40 percent for the best internal combustion engines.

“The new Gen3 cars represent a technological milestone in all-electric racing,” says Florian Modlinger, director, factory motorsport Formula E. “They could make the races even more spectacular for spectators and give the popularity of Formula E worldwide even more of a boost.”

For its fourth Formula E season, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team fields two Porsche 99X Electric Gen3. Avalanche Andretti also runs two 99X Electric Gen3 cars as the first Porsche customer team in Formula E.

With the all-electric GT4 e-Performance, Porsche aims to demonstrate how sustainable customer motor racing can work and inspire in the future. The prototype features technological components from the Mission R concept study. In simulated race conditions, 450 kW (612 PS) are available for 30 minutes, which is the duration of a Carrera Cup race. A maximum of 800 kW (1088 PS) is possible. In terms of lap times and top speed, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is on par with the performance of the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup.

The GT4 e-Performance will make its competition debut in the GP Ice Race, Jan. 27-29 2023 in Zell am See, Austria. Other appearances in Europe, North America and Asia may follow.

A centerpiece of the Night of Champions is the awarding of the Porsche Cup to the top privateer Porsche driver in the world. Recent winners include Jan Heylen and Alan Brynjolfsson. This year’s Porsche Cup went to German driver Ralf Bohn who notched up numerous successes in different series, predominantly with Robert and Alfred Renauer in the Herberth Motorsport team. The trio wrapped up the Asian Le Mans Series with second place in the GT class and also achieved third in the gold category of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Bohn’s prize includes the coveted trophy and prize money totaling 150,000 Euros to order a new Porsche vehicle of his choice.