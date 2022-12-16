USAC racer Bryson set for Silver Crown, part-time Trans Am TA2 campaign

USAC racer Kaylee Bryson has entered an exclusive multi-year driver services and agency agreement with Sam Pierce Racing, under which she will race for the team in both the Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli and the USAC Silver Crown championship.

Bryson will become the primary driver of Team SPR’s fleet of USAC Silver Crown cars and compete for the 2023 USAC championship and Rookie of the Year honors. The 21-year-old USAC Midget Car racer will also drive Team SPR’s LSI Racing / Sam Pierce Chevrolet Camaro SS Trans Am TA2 series cars at select 2023 Trans Am events as scheduling allows.

The driver agency component of the agreement is intended to allow for Bryson to completely focus on driving, training and further developing her race craft without the distraction of sponsorship and driver placement negotiations as she progresses through testing and team placement toward a future in IndyCar or NASCAR.

Bryson became the first protege under SPR team principal Aaron Pierce’s AP Driver Development program this year, taking part in multiple test sessions driving SPR Sprint and Midget cars and Trans Am TA2 Camaros and SGT Corvettes. She completed three USAC Silver Crown feature races with SPR in 2022 ,including an especially strong performance on the Springfield Mile in October when she dominated the Bettenhausen 100 by qualifying on the front row, leading 72 laps and finishing fifth despite a broken rocker arm early in the race relegating her machine to seven cylinders.

In November she charged to a fifth-place finish (from 11th) in her Winged Sprint Car debut at Citrus County Speedway, producing two top-5 finishes in four completed feature races with Team SPR in 2022.

Bryson finished seventh in USAC National Midget Car points with 15 top 10 and five top 5 feature race finishes driving for Keith Kunz Motorsports during the 2022 USAC season. She will run the Sawyer chassis house car at the Tulsa Shootout in late December and a Keith Kunz Midget Car at the Chili Bowl Nationals in January.