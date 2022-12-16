Guenther leads final day of Formula E Valencia testing for Maserati

Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximilian Guenther capped off a strong showing with his new team in pre-season testing for the new generation cars of the ABB Formula E World Championship, setting another testing lap record around the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

The German (pictured at right, above, alongside Maserati MSG teammate Edo Mortara) bounded to the top of the times in the final half hour of the test, his 1m25.127s ranking as the top overall for the week.

Another driver who has quickly acclimatised with his new surroundings at DS Penske was Stoffel Vandoorne, the reigning Formula E world champion looking good to be in the fight to defend his title after this week’s running. The Belgian ended the final session a tenth behind the German’s best.

Oliver Rowland had been the pace-setter for Mahindra Racing for the bulk of the session, setting the fastest time at the halfway stage. The British driver’s time was good enough to hold up for third.

Putting in consistently strong form this week was Jake Hughes, the NEOM McLaren rookie only finishing outside of the top 10 on one occasion and finishing with the fourth-best time Friday afternoon. Next up was Sam Bird who made it a trio of Brits in the top five. The Jaguar TCS Racing driver logged his best lap of the test on the final day.

Guenther topped every session but two this week, but there was one shared powertrain that impressed further as the mechanical assembly behind Maserati MSG Racing and DS Penske led the times in all but one session. The rest appear to have some development work to do ahead of the season-opening race in Mexico City on Jan. 14.