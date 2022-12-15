Oversubscribed Rolex 24 entry to stand at 60 cars

After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, IMSA officials confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“More than 70 total entries and a 60-car field as we kick off a new era for WeatherTech Championship competition speaks volumes for the interest in international endurance sports car racing and our IMSA platform,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Arriving at this 60-car entry list for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona required a substantial effort from our team at IMSA. We are proud to present one of the strongest and most competitive fields we have seen and cannot wait to put on a tremendous show for a global audience of racing fans next month.”

Of those 60 entries accepted, 56 have committed to the complete, four-race IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, with 45 cars planned for full-season programs. While 61 cars started last year’s 24, the new LMDh cars in Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) require slightly larger pit boxes than their predecessors, reducing capacity. Entries that were not selected have been placed on a reserve list and may replace any current entries that withdraw prior to the event.

Nine of the entries will be GTP machines — two each from Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche, plus a third Cadillac that’s likely a one-off for Daytona. That field will be back to nine or more later in the season as customer 963s from Porsche are delivered. GTD will be the largest category with 24 entries. Nine manufacturers are represented, including several new GT3 machines — the 992 911 GT3 R, the Ferrari 296 GT3 and the Evo2 version of the Lamborghini Huracan. Those cars will be represented in the GTD PRO class as well, which has eight entries from seven manufacturers.

Both Pro-Am prototype classes also will feature full fields in the Rolex 24. The LMP2 class boasts a 10-car field of ORECA 07 machines. The LMP3 class includes a nine-car entry consisting of four Duqueine D08 race cars and five teams fielding the Ligier JS P320.

Several teams new to, or recently absent from, IMSA competition are represented on the entry list, which does not name drivers. That includes IronLynx/Iron Dames with Lamborghini in GTD PRO and GTD, Penske Motorsports fielding cars for Porsche in GTP, Triarsi Competizione with a new Ferrari in GTD, and a trio of Porsche newcomers in GTD — AO Racing, MDK Motorsports and Kellymoss with Riley.

The full entry list with drivers named will be available in January prior to the Roar Before the 24.