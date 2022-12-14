World-record Ferrari F50 tops RM Sotheby’s Miami Pop-Up Auction

Record-breaking prices seem to be the norm these days as more were claimed at RM Sotheby’s latest Miami Pop-Up Auction. The top-selling 1995 Ferrari F50 brought in $5.395 million which — you guessed it — is a world record price for an F50 sold at auction. Boasting a short ownership chain and just 625 miles on the odometer, this F50 clearly was the one for the buyer looking to add this eighth of 349 example of Maranello’s 50th anniversary supercar to their collection.

Three more Ferraris found their way into the top 10 in sales including a Paul Allen-owned 1990 F40 ($3.25m), a 2003 Enzo ($3.195m) certified by Ferrari Classiche, and a 29,431-mile 1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider ($2.505m).

Another notable sale was the first 1988 Porsche 959SC Reimagined by Canepa to be offered at public auction. The third example tailor-made by Canepa Motorsports powered by a re-engineered 825-hp, 2.85-liter, twin-turbocharged flat six, brought in $2.92m.

