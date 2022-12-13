Vasseur confirmed as new Ferrari team principal

Ferrari has confirmed former Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur as its new team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Two weeks after Binotto’s resignation was announced, Ferrari has named Vasseur in the role after he was heavily-linked with the position since before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vasseur arrives with a wealth of experience in motorsport, most recently leading Renault for a short while before becoming team principal and CEO of Sauber (now Alfa Romeo).

Vasseur will start work with Ferrari on January 9, and says it has been a long-held ambition to lead the team.

“I am truly delighted and honored to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as team principal,” Vasseur said. “As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honor the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world”.

The Frenchman has worked with current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the past – Leclerc made his debut for Sauber back in 2018, impressing to the extent that he was promoted to a race seat with the Scuderia after just one season. Last weekend at the FIA Prize Giving Gala, Leclerc described Vasseur as “very straightforward, very honest” when discussing his strengths.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna says Vasseur’s track record of getting the most out of the people working for him was one of his most attractive qualities.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our team principal,” Vigna said. “Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams.

“This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”