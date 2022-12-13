Seidl will hire a new team principal for Alfa Romeo

New Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl will help install a new team principal at Alfa Romeo following his move from McLaren.

Seidl is replacing Ferrari-bound Frederic Vasseur, who previously held the role of CEO of the Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo team principal, but the German will only take on the executive position and look to hire another figure to lead the Formula 1 team itself. Seidl used to work at Hinwil for BMW Sauber and says his return his an exciting opportunity.

Related Seidl leaves McLaren to join Sauber ahead of Audi entry

“It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organization I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years,” Seidl said. “I can’t wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together.

“I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice: I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work.”

Rausing is the chairman at Sauber and says Seidl’s proven track record at McLaren in F1 but also at Porsche in the World Endurance Championship made him the ideal candidate to lead the team forward.

“It is an immense pleasure to welcome Andreas Seidl back to Hinwil as CEO of the Sauber Group,” Rausing said. “Andreas’s experience is second to none and he brings to Sauber Group a clear understanding of what is required to achieve sustained success.

“He takes over a company on an upward path and he shares our commitment to keeping our organization growing: I look forward to many years of success together.”

Seidl will get the chance to work with the Volkswagen Group again following his Porsche stint, as Audi is going to partner with Sauber from 2026 onwards.