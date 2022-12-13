Sean Creech Motorsport returns to LMP3 with Willsey and Barbosa

Sean Creech Motorsport will return to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 category with drivers Joao Barbosa and Lance Willsey set for a full season in the No. 33 Ligier JS P320.

SCM joined the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2021, although Creech has competed in sports car racing for over 30 years. After a partial season in 2021, the team contested the full LMP3 schedule in 2022, with season highlights including a victory at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the team’s second-straight podium at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and a podium finish at the Motul Petit Le Mans.

“Consistency is our biggest goal for this season,” said Barbosa, who has a quartet of Daytona victories and two Daytona Prototype titles to his name. “We had good pace, but not consistent results, though we always had a competitive car. There were good finishes at Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta and we want to continue — and try to be even stronger next year.”

Added Willsey: “One of the things that gives me optimism and enthusiasm for the upcoming season is the fact that we had no mechanical issues for the entire season. The car performed flawlessly. I don’t see how the team could possibly have done a better job in giving the drivers a fast car, race in and race out. I have had the benefit of working with Joao, and others like Malthe (Jakobsen), Seb (Priaulx) and Parker (Thompson) over the past season, which provides an immense data set to learn from.”

SCM has acquired three more Ligiers from CORE Autosport, and now has a fleet of LMP3 cars. As a result, the team is exploring not only an additional WeatherTech Championship entry, but opportunities in the new VP Racing SportsCar Challenge series as well.

“Having several cars does give us plenty of options for 2023,” said team principal Creech. “Primary focus will of course be on the WeatherTech series — we finished fourth in the championship this year and definitely want to go after that title next year. We’ve had discussions with additional drivers, which would make it a two-car team, but nothing concrete yet. We are also looking at the VP series, with Lance interested in running, as well as several other drivers. It’s an exciting time for IMSA and we’re looking forward to getting the season underway at our home race in Daytona.”

The team has scheduled a two-day, two-car test at Daytona International Speedway in mid-December to work through setups for the Rolex 24 and to finalize the driver lineup. With several drivers in contention to join Willsey and Barbosa at the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup and for the fourth seat at the Rolex 24, it’s a prime opportunity to evaluate not only the speed of each driver, but also to see what each driver’s approach is and how they interact with team members.