Lucas Oil School of Racing announces $250,000 championship scholarship

Lucas Oil School of Racing has announced a $250,000 scholarship to be awarded to the winner of its arrive and drive five-event, 15-race 2023 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series.

The prize is over three times the cost of the $75,000 full season entry. Also, the scholarship may be utilized by the 2023 champion to move up to an approved series. Early approved series include U.S. F4, USF2000 and TCR, and more series are pending approval.

“Traditional ladder series scholarships normally do not provide a top award that is significantly more than the full-season cost to run the series you are competing in, and the scholarship is limited to be utilized only in the next step in that series,” said RC Enerson, Lucas Oil School of Racing Director of Operations and Lead Instructor. “It’s exciting to see a scholarship of this size and this diverse. The champion has the choice of being able to take the scholarship to multiple series and that really lets the champion driver determine their own future direction within their budget.

“Most experts agree when aspiring drivers move from karts to cars, they should first obtain a fundamental education of mechanical grip in a non-aero car before advancing onto cars with aerodynamic grip. Our 20-car fleet of proprietary purpose-built school cars provide that essential education, as illustrated by so many other drivers that have come through the Lucas Oil School of Racing schools and race series.

“It isn’t just the champion that gets a leg up moving on to the professional ranks,” Enerson added. “On the back of an unrivaled education in the Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series, many of our drivers have gone on to compete in a wide array of other series and we are very proud of that.”

2023 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series:

June 19-20, Sebring International Raceway (full course)

July 18-19, NCM Corvette Museum – Bowling Green, KY (full course)

August 2-3, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

September 18-19, Homestead-Miami International Speedway (road course)

October 16-17, Sebring International Raceway (full course)

For more information, visit lucasraceschool.com.