Kurtz steps up to LMP2 with Algarve for Michelin Endurance Cup

CrowdStrike Racing is taking a competitive step up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023 with a new LMP2 effort for George Kurtz, Ben Hanley and Matt McMurry. CrowdStrike Racing with Algarve Pro Racing will contest the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds — Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans — for the new season.

“This is a big step forward for the growth of CrowdStrike Racing,” Kurtz said. “I really enjoy long-distance endurance racing and the challenges it presents. These races will test the team and drivers on the same track used by some of the top competitors in the world. The team aspect of endurance racing is important to me — for success to be achieved, everyone must do their job. It’s one way the world of business matches the world of racing. I can’t wait to get started with our new team.”

Kurtz, the co-founder, president and CEO of CrowdStrike, has competed in the LMP3 class with IMSA team champion CORE Autosport for two seasons, including a Twelve Hours of Sebring victory. Joining Kurtz for each of the four long-distance races will be Hanley, the Rolex 24 LMP2 winner in 2020, and McMurry, a two-time IMSA champion, LMDh test driver and engineer who won this year’s 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Kurtz, Colin Braun and Felipe Fraga. Esteban Gutierrez, former F1 driver and current ambassador for the Mercedes F1 team, will round out the lineup as the fourth driver for the Rolex 24.

“CrowdStrike Racing and George have a championship history in global motorsports, so it’s a massive honor to be invited to join a team with this kind of history and level of expectation,” said McMurry. “We’re one-for-one together with the win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill recently and I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got to keep that pace going.”

Hanley is fresh off winning LMP2 in the Asian Le Mans Series for 2022, and has competed in select WeatherTech Championship races with DragonSpeed USA.

“First off, I’m very excited to be part of a new program like this with CrowdStrike Racing and APR,” declared Hanley. “All the drivers have good experience in endurance racing. These test days are really important to get to know one another and to have the team, the drivers and everyone to start working together. The biggest thing is knowing what one another likes in the car and achieving that balance that everyone is happy with. It’ll be important to get George a lot of laps and a lot of time in the car so he can be as comfortable as possible before we get to Daytona.”

In addition to announcing the new LMP2 program, CrowdStrike also announced it’s renewing as an Official Partner of IMSA for a second year and as the presenting sponsor of the WeatherTech Championship’s Endurance, Teamwork and Speed Award for Michelin Endurance Cup events. The honor recognizes the team in each IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class that demonstrates the unique qualities needed to be successful in long and grueling IMSA endurance races.