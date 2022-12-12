Vintage Indy announces three race weekends for 2023

Vintage Indy, heading into its sixth season of on-track events featuring histori Indy cars, announced a trio of major events for 2023 at last week’s Performance Racing International show in Indianapolis, “offering fans the ability to see, hear, touch and smell Indianapolis history,” said founder Michael Lashmett.

Next year’s Vintage Indy season will open with a fourth consecutive appearance at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, June 17-18 on the NTT IndyCar Series weekend followed by a sixth-straight pilgrimage August 26-27 to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, as a companion to IndyCar’s Bommarito 500.

Vintage Indy will close out its season with the group’s second annual outing as a featured class for the American Speed Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Pontiac, Michigan’s M1 Concourse.

A member of the Vintage Motorsports Council, Vintage Indy‘s mission statement is to educate and ensure that these historic cars survive for future generations.

For more information, click HERE.

Originally on VintageMotorsport.com.