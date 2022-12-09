Kevin and Jan Magnussen teaming up for Rolex 24 with MDK Motorsports

MDK Motorsports is bringing father-and-son Danish racing duo Jan and Kevin Magnussen to Daytona for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona to drive alongside team owner Mark Kvamme in a new Porsche 911 GT3R. In addition, Jan will be doing the full Michelin Endurance Cup in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“First of all, I’m so happy that Kevin and I are doing the Rolex 24 together,” declared Jan Magnussen, a two-time IMSA GTLM champ and a Daytona winner in the class. “After the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year, we hoped there would come more opportunities to do these endurance races together. Thanks to MDK Motorsports and Mark Kvamme, we’re now on the entry list for another fantastic event.

“I’m also excited to become a permanent part of MDK Motorsports’ Michelin Endurance Cup campaign. It’s been almost three years since my last race in America. In the meantime, I’ve made selected outings in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia, Le Mans Cup and TCR Denmark. However, America has been my second home since I switched from Formula 1 to sports cars in 1999, so I’m looking forward to coming back to IMSA again,” he added.

Daytona will be a one-off for Kevin Magnussen before he resumes preparing for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Haas. The younger Magnussen was slated to be in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac DPi last season and competed at Daytona before being called back to Haas to replace Nikita Mazepin.

“I’m super excited about this,” said Kevin. “The Rolex 24 is legendary, and I have had some fantastic moments there with Chip Ganassi Racing the past two years. Being able to do such a race together with my dad is amazing. Again, I cannot thank Mark Kvamme enough for setting this up.”

Pataskala, Ohio-based MDK Motorsports has been competing in Porsche single-make series for several years, and is stepping up to GT3 racing in a big way. Competing in the Gulf 12 Hours this weekend, the final round of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Will Bamber-led team had already announced a program in Fanatec GT World Challenge America with Porsche Selected Driver Trenton Estep and Seth Lucas.