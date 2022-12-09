Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR team up for GTD in Michelin Endurance Cup

Racers Edge and Ashton Harrison kicked off 2022 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in conjunction with Wayne Taylor Racing before going on to win the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title with Mario Farnbacher. It was a taste of things to come, as Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR have committed to the full Michelin Endurance Cup schedule of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 in a GTD-class Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.

Harrison, who also campaigned Lamborghini Super Trofeo last year with WTR, will be joined by fellow Super Trofeo racers Kyle Marcelli — part of the Twelve Hour effort in 2022 — and Danny Formal, with Ryan Briscoe added for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. After Daytona, the Michelin Endurance Cup includes the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, and Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Harrison became the first woman to win a GT World Challenge America title last season, winning the Pro-Am category on the strength of four victories. Harrison is a graduate of the Honda Performance Development GT3 Academy and an HPD Junior Factory Driver.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the IMSA paddock with the full Endurance Cup schedule alongside Harrison Contracting and Wayne Taylor Racing,” said Harrison. “It’s also very exciting to have Racers Edge back with us to tackle the season. Getting the opportunity to share our red Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 with my WTR teammates Kyle and Danny for a full season is going to be a hoot and having Ryan Briscoe join us as our fourth driver for the Rolex is very exciting. His experience and success in IMSA and at the Rolex speaks for itself. He’s a great addition to our team. We all have a great working relationship with Wayne Taylor Racing and Racers Edge and have high expectations for each other and the team going into the opening rounds at the Roar and Rolex.”

Marcelli and Formal won the 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America PRO class drivers’ championship with WTR. Marcelli has a wealth of experience in the WeatherTech Championship as well IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge where he won the 202 GS title. Marcelli also has a GT World Challenge America Pro-Am drivers’ championship, winning Pro-Am in 2019 with Racers Edge partnered with Martin Barkey. Formal has extensive karting championships and has experience in GT racing. Briscoe, an IndyCar Series race winner and a Rolex 24 winner in 2020 with WTR, in addition to a couple of GTLM victories in the 24 and one at Sebring, is a highly accomplished racer in several disciplines.

“This is a big deal for Ashton, who we have been nurturing to bring to this level,” said WTR team owner Wayne Taylor. “So far, she’s done a great job with Harrison Contracting Company, who have put this program together by which we can run the endurance races. There will be a team of highly successful teammates with her, underlined by Ryan Briscoe, whom I managed early in his career. Having him back in the stable is wonderful. Obviously, Danny and Kyle have done a great job for us this year in Super Trofeo and I truly think this is going to be the real deal for Ashton to show what she has against top-flight pro drivers, coming from two different Pro-Am entries last year. I believe that she’s ready for this and I’m happy that we’ve managed, collectively, with WTR, Racers Edge, HPD and Harrison, to put this program together for these long-distance races.”

The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Jan. 28-29, kicks off with the Roar Before the 24, on-track action beginning Friday, Jan. 20.