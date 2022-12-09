GT Celebration expands for 2023 with four series to run under Morgan Performance Group

From its beginnings as a series for owners of older GT3 cars, GT Celebration has experienced great growth, and in 2023 it becomes one of four series under the Morgan Performance Group umbrella. GT Celebration began in 2019 with the goal of providing owners of older GT3 cars a place to race with similar vehicles. As founder Rob Morgan has seen more racers looking for a similar experience, the series is expanding and three more are joining in for several weekends.

Morgan, a longtime sports car racer whose resume includes a 24 Hours of Daytona class win and owning a NASCAR Truck Series team, created the Morgan Performance Group in 2019 ahead of launching GT Celebration the next year. With new series for prototypes, Porsche GT3 Cup cars and the BMW M2 CS Cup, the GT Celebration name didn’t fit the greater scope of the program. GT Celebration will continue with its mission to provide owners of first-and-second generation GT3 cars, and GT4 cars, a place to race with each other, but will now be the centerpiece of a four-series weekend.

“In 1979 my father, Charles Morgan, started his racing career and called his race team Morgan Performance Group,” said Morgan. “I am very excited to announce that we are reviving the MPG name. MPG will become the sanctioning body for GT Celebration and three other series.

“One of the series we are adding under the MPG banner is Cup Celebration. This series is for Porsche Cup cars from the 997.2 to the 992. These cars will be raced ‘as delivered’ from Porsche. We are also adding a Prototype series for first generation LMP3 cars, and there will also be a Prototype Lite class to include Revolutions and Radicals. Finally, MPG will have a series for the BMW M2 CS Cup cars.

“At the moment, this M2 Celebration series is for the West Coast races only. Everyone at MPG is really excited for this next major step in growth.”

At GT Celebration’s season finale in 2022, the Prototype Celebration series made its informal debut with good success. The M2 series had its second successful outing at the same event after a trial run earlier in the year. The sheer numbers of Porsche Cup car owners looking for more places to race their machines made creating Cup Celebration practically inevitable, and it’s something existing customers are excited about.

“Autometrics has been running with GT Celebration for a couple of years,” explained Gordon Friedman, president of the South Carolina-based race team and prep shop. “We really appreciate how well structured the series is — it feels a lot like pro series. Very excited about having a dedicated Porsche Cup car class. Certainly fills a need in the market. We’re encouraging our drivers to run next year in the inaugural Cup class. They will certainly appreciate the dedicated class, consistent schedule and quality track time. Looking forward to an enjoyable, competitive season.”

Cup Celebration will have four classes based on the generation of GT3 Cup car — Platinum (992), Gold (991.2), Silver (991.1) and Bronze (997.2). Prototype Celebration has two classes: Prototype for LMP3 cars and the ORECA FLM09 that ran in IMSA’s LMPC category; and Prototype Lite for Revolution, Radical, Wolf and similar cars. GT Celebration will continue with three classes — Yellow for first-generation GT3 cars, Red for second-generation, and Blue for GT4.

MPG will run seven weekends of two races each. The circuits for the 2023 series are Spring Mountain Motorsports Park, Road Atlanta, Sonoma Raceway, the new Flatrock Motorsports Park in Tennessee, Virginia International Raceway, Utah Motorsports Campus and Watkins Glen International. In addition, winter/spring tests will be conducted at Autobahn Country Club near Chicago and West Coast venue Apex Motor Club. M2 Celebration will be featured at Spring Mountain, Sonoma and Utah.

As the root of MPG, GT Celebration has seen regular growth and developed a loyal following of racers who point out the several hours of track time each weekend, the dual races, and the camaraderie. To foster that fellowship in the paddock, the series holds social events for its racers and crews each weekend.

“GT Celebration provides a series where I can race my late model Porsche GT3R against similar race cars in a very competitive field and where I get the chance to drive the most iconic racetracks in the United States,” said longtime competitor Kevin Westcott. “It provides strong competition and great camaraderie among race car enthusiasts.”

The Morgan Performance Group team has significant experience in motorsports, with key staff having worked in IndyCar racing, IMSA, Formula E, NASCAR and many other series, plus many with experience on the manufacturer side. Some of those key personnel include Senior Vice President & Sporting Director Kelly Collins and Executive Vice President Nick Lester. That team has overseen not only the growth of GT Celebration, but the birth of the new series as MPG sets the stage for these sports cars to write the next chapter in their motorsports heritage.

Registration is now open. For more information, visit www.mpg-racing.com.