‘Early Landmarks in Automotive Engineering’ exhibit launches at Audrain Museum

“Early Landmarks in Automotive Engineering,” a new exhibit at the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport, Rhode Island running December 10 through March 5, 2023, is a display of cars and motorcycles pulled from the Audrain Collection showcasing the incredible pace of experimentation and technology from the late 1800s to the first of the “modern” cars in the late 1930s. Each of the carefully selected vehicles represents a significant moment in technological advancement.

“The cars and motorcycles in the exhibit represent technological breakthroughs and experimentation in transportation that brilliantly communicate the creativity and ingenuity of their makers,” said David de Muzio, Audrain’s executive director and curator.

On display in the museum’s intimate gallery will be 16 automobiles and four motorcycles, cars ranging from the elegant and simple 1899 Crouch Steam Runabout and 1912 Rauch & Lang Electric Roadster to the early mass-produced Ford Model T, the sophisticated 1916 Packard Twin Six Runabout, and on into the 1920s and ’30s when automobiles became a mark of power, reliability, and luxury with touring capabilities.

See more details and the full list of exhibits at VintageMotorsport.com.