Turn Key Motorsports unveils Trans Am SGT Camaro

Turn Key Motorsports is unveiling its new Chevrolet Camaro for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s SGT and GT classes at this week’s Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI). The spec-level vehicle can be fully customized to customers’ specifications to race in either class, and can also be upgraded from GT to SGT at any time. The SGT car will be on display in the PRI Featured Vehicles section in the Yellow Hall near booth No. 2869, not far from the Trans Am/SpeedTour booth No. 7015.

With a price point starting around $110,000, the car will feature a 6.2-liter LT1 port fuel-injected engine, and either a six-speed manual gated shifter or sequential 6XD transmission. It also features high-end componentry such as rigorously-developed JRi shocks and struts, Alcon brakes, a Holley Dominator ECU, an AIM MXG 1.2 digital dash, a Racetech driver’s seat, an MPI removable steering wheel and more.

“This is a very high-quality professional-level race car,” said Turn Key owner Rich Rinke. “What’s great about it is that it can be built to meet any customer’s needs, but the base vehicle out of the box is very competitive as purchased. It has a very robust drivetrain, and it uses a wide variety of Chevrolet Performance components and other high-end parts. Once we identify the customer’s requirements, we can spec up the vehicle accordingly, adding anything from additional data acquisition to radios and cool suits. Everything is very high quality and has been rigorously developed.”

Turn Key Motorsports is an approved Trans Am vehicle builder of SGT and GT vehicles and a well-recognized builder of Chevrolet Performance Camaros and other professional race cars located in Oxford, Michigan. They specialize in chassis, chassis development, drivelines, driveline development and complete car builds. Trans Am drivers Jack Rinke and Todd Napieralski have both been a part of the ongoing development and testing of the new vehicle.

“I enjoy testing and development with the Turn Key Motorsports team,” said Jack Rinke. “I also do packaging and development of aero components as well as drivetrain, fueling, suspension and brakes. The new car represents all we’re doing. The level of technology and execution in these new cars is very, very top-shelf stuff.”

With some vehicles already sold, the new car will be available to order following its PRI unveiling. Drivers already participating in Turn Key’s 2023 program are Rinke, Napieralski, Chris Cook, Stephanie Gear and Kyle Tucker.

“We are thrilled about the rollout of the Turn Key Motorsports SGT and GT vehicle,” said Trans Am President John Clagett. “This is an extremely high-quality spec vehicle at an affordable price that will appeal to a wide range of our production class competitors. We are excited about the drivers committed to running with us in 2023, and the growth we expect it to bring to the SGT and GT classes.”

“Companies like Turn Key Motorsports are an instrumental part in the growth of a racing series these days, as most teams no longer have the skills or equipment in-house to build and develop a new race car,” said Trans Am Technical Director Aaron Coalwell. “It is great to have a high-quality company like Turn Key building Camaros, one of the iconic American car models, for the Trans Am SGT and GT classes. We look forward to working with Turn Key as they develop into one of the key race car builders for these classes.”

The car will hit the track when the 2023 Trans Am season kicks off at Sebring International Raceway on February 23-26.