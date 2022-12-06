VIDEO: IMSA president John Doonan

IMSA president John Doonan joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar’s Graham Goodwin to discuss the series’ North American leadership role with sustainability and technology in motor racing, the explosion of entries for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and more before the rest of the day’s testing action is discussed.

