Alianell sweeps final Skip Barber Formula Race Series round, Rankin claims season championship

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series wrapped up its season at Circuit of the Americas last week. Eleven drivers went to battle on the 3.426-mile circuit, home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. The championship came down to the final round as this year’s Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series runner-up, Elvis Rankin, led going into the week, with last year’s Skip Barber Formula Race Series Runner-Up Jeshua Alianell only 12 points behind.

Rankin set the fastest lap with a 2m20.219s in the first qualifying session. Alianell joined Rankin on the front row, missing out on the pole by 0.215s. In his first start ever, Jaxon Bell, the son of Skip Barber Race Series champion, former instructor, and NBC Sports announcer Townsend Bell, qualified third with a time of 2m20.751s. The same top three drivers took the top three positions in Qualifying 2, but Alianell was on the top of the charts with a blistering 2m19.950s. Rankin qualified second, 0.277s back, and Bell qualified third, only 0.082s slower than Rankin.

At the start of Race 1, the field spread three wide, but most of the drivers maintained their position through the first set of corners. Rankin led the way as the top three began to pull away from the rest of the field. On lap two, Alianell challenged Rankin for the lead and took the top spot, leading to the checkered flag and claiming his first win of the event with a margin of 2.366s over Rankin.

Bell maintained his position and stayed within striking distance of the frontrunners to finish third in his first race. Nicky Glazier had a quiet and consistent race, finishing fourth after holding the position throughout the entire race. Bobby Krug, holding third in the points coming into the week, rounded out the top five after driving from the rear of the grid following a spin in his qualifying session.

Race 1 winner Alianell led the field to the green flag for Race 2. Similarly to Race 1, Alianell, Rankin, and Bell made it a race between the three drivers by checking out from the rest of the field. Alianell led flag-to-flag to pick up the sweep, winning both races of the season finale. In the closing laps, Bell passed Rankin for the runner-up position. Krug and Glazier traded passes for fourth, with Krug taking the spot at the checkered and Glazier rounding out the top five.

In the final standings, Rankin won the championship over Alianell by eight points. En route to his championship, Rankin claimed six wins and 11 podium finishes. Rankin follows in the footsteps of 2021 champion Johnny Guindi – both drivers received scholarships to the real-life Skip Barber Formula Race Series from their performance in the virtual Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series.

Alianell finished the year off strong, sweeping the final round at his home track, and claimed a total of four wins and 10 podium finishes. Krug maintained the third-place position in the overall points standings with three wins and seven podium finishes. 2022 Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series Champion Mikkel Gade and Skip Barber Formula Race Series veteran William Lambros completed the top five in the final standings. In the Masters division, Bob Perlmutter secured the championship over Quentin Wahl by 80 points. Edgar White, Rocco Orlando, and Nathaniel Duckles round out the top five in the Master’s division. Check out the rest of the final points standings by clicking here, and learn more about the Skip Barber Formula Race Series by clicking here.