Inside the SCCA, episode 77

Inside the SCCA, episode 77

SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

Inside the SCCA, episode 77

By November 25, 2022 10:17 AM

By |

The guests on episode 77 of Inside the SCCA are two people behind a crowdsourced effort to develop a new class that’s being suggested for Club Racing. It started out as C-Spec but it looks like the club is exploring it as Touring 5. The guests are Frank Schwartz and Jonathan Wickert.

Podcasts, SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More SCCA / SportsCar Magazine
Home