Inside the SCCA, episode 77

The guests on episode 77 of Inside the SCCA are two people behind a crowdsourced effort to develop a new class that’s being suggested for Club Racing. It started out as C-Spec but it looks like the club is exploring it as Touring 5. The guests are Frank Schwartz and Jonathan Wickert.
