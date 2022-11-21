More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

By November 21, 2022 9:12 AM

By |

Erica Enders, five-time NHRA Pro Stock campion; Dave Berkenfield, Team Manager at GMC Hummer EV, Extreme E program for Chip Ganassi Racing Teams (CGR); Brad Sweet, four-time World of Outlaws champion and promoter; Phil Read, three-time Australian Top Fuel champion; Bruce Read, crew chief;  John Waraniak, CEO, Have Blue, SAE Fellow, Board and Executive Advisor; Robert Prucka, Alan Kulwicki Professor of Motorsports Engineering at Clemson University; Herb Fishel, former Executive Director of GM Racing have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend.  Click here to register. For more information, click here.

 

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week, Industry

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home