More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

Erica Enders, five-time NHRA Pro Stock campion; Dave Berkenfield, Team Manager at GMC Hummer EV, Extreme E program for Chip Ganassi Racing Teams (CGR); Brad Sweet, four-time World of Outlaws champion and promoter; Phil Read, three-time Australian Top Fuel champion; Bruce Read, crew chief; John Waraniak, CEO, Have Blue, SAE Fellow, Board and Executive Advisor; Robert Prucka, Alan Kulwicki Professor of Motorsports Engineering at Clemson University; Herb Fishel, former Executive Director of GM Racing have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend. Click here to register. For more information, click here.