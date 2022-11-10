RJ Anderson to replace Kyle LeDuc on Ganassi Extreme E team for finale

RJ Anderson will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in Extreme E’s season-ending Energy X Prix in Uruguay later this month, replacing Kyle LeDuc who will miss a round of the series for the first time due to a scheduling conflict.

The California native arrives in the all-electric off-road series with an impressive off-road resume with two Baja 1000 crowns, two Crandon World Championships, two LOORRS Pro Lite championships, a UTV world championship, and over 150 podiums in Pro 2 and Pro 4 competition.

“It’s an honor to fill in for Chip Ganassi Racing and race the GMC Hummer EV in Uruguay for the final round of Extreme E’s second season,” said Anderson. “I’ve been watching Extreme E since the inception and am excited to line up against such a world-class list of drivers. The team has done a great job all season long and I can’t wait to race alongside Sara for the season finale.”

Anderson will partner Sara Price as the Ganassi team — winners of the first Island X Prix in Sardinia in July — is still in with an outside shot of winning the championship. The team is fourth in the standings, 27 points off the top spot with a maximum of 30 still up for grabs.

“It’s unfortunate that Kyle won’t be able to make this race, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with my longtime friend and fellow accomplished off-road racer in RJ Anderson,” said Price. “Our team is working hard to help him learn the ropes of Extreme E racing, and we are aiming to end the season with strong results on top of the podium.”

The Anderson/LeDuc swap is one of a number of driver changes taking place for the final round of the championship’s second season, with Ezequiel Companc joining Xite Energy Racing in place of Timo Scheider, and Klara Andersson replacing Jutta Kleinschmidt, who continues to be sidelined through injury. Veloce Racing will also field an all-new driver lineup of Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor, in for Lance Woolridge and Christine Giampaoli Zonca, while Hansen’s replacement at JBXE will be named at a later date.