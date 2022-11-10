MX-5 Cup Shootout moved to Carolina Motorsports Park

The arrival of Hurricane Nicole in Florida forced the rescheduling of Mazda Motorsport’s annual MX-5 Cup Shootout, which was due to take place at Sebring International Raceway this week. Officials have announced the Shootout will now take place November 27-28 at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, South Carolina.

“We are pleased to have come up with a solution this quickly,” Mazda Motorsports Program Manager Jonathan Applegate said. “A big thank you to Flis Performance, BFGoodrich Tires, Andersen Promotions and everyone involved with the Shootout for adapting to the situation and making sure we give the finalists the opportunity they’ve earned. Carolina Motorsports Park is a facility a lot of us are familiar with, which will be an asset it when comes to planning and executing this revised Shootout.”

Carolina Motorsports Park (CMP) is a 14-turn, 2.279-mile road course location approximately 70 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina.