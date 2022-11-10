Jr III Racing preparing for two-car LMP3 effort

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship team Jr III Racing is preparing to take on an additional LMP3 entry in the 2023 season as it winds down its Prototype Challenge program.

The team has recently acquired another Ligier JS P320 and have the staff and equipment in place to manage two cars in the WeatherTech Series. Factoring in the spare parts and chassis from its IPC program, the team would be able to have fully fleshed out back-up cars for both entries.

“With our IPC program winding down, we have all the people and equipment we need to run a very competitive two car program in WeatherTech,” team owner Billy Glavin said. “We’d like to have that be a full-season campaign, but we are also getting a lot of interest in the endurance-only aspect, so that is our focus right now, sorting through those scenarios and potentially getting some testing in as well.”

Garret Grist and Ari Balogh will return to the No. 30 Ligier for a full season starting at Sebring. The Rolex 24 At Daytona does not count for full-season points and the team will likely have a different, Daytona-only lineup. Grist and Balogh finished third in the LMP3 championship last season. The duo finished second on three occasions but did not win a race.

Jr III Racing had previous experience in vintage racing before beginning to compete in IMSA in 2019.

“Having just launched the professional racing side of our program in 2019, we’ve been able to continue to grow to support what our customers are looking to do,” Glavin said. “Right now, the interest in IMSA is just over the top, so we feel like it is a very good place to be.

“Obviously with the GTPs coming in, there is a lot of excitement, but that’s also true of the other categories like LMP3, so we are just trying to make the best decision to be competitive with whatever program we decide to go with.”

The team is hoping to finalize and announce its 2023 program in the coming weeks.