Fernando Julianelli to be a featured speaker at 3rd Annual Race Industry Week

Fernando Julianelli, CEO of VICAR (Stock Car Brazil, F4 and TCR South America), has joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.

Fernando Julianelli has been the CEO of VICAR which promotes Stock Car Brazil, F4 FIA and TCR South America since 2020. A marketing executive with over 30 years of experience, Julianelli worked with advertising agencies like Lowe Loducca, Neogama BBH and Africa. He became an entrepreneur when he joined ReUnion Sports & Marketing, managing accounts like Red Bull, Lucky Strike, SKY, Mitsubishi, Petrobras, Mobil, Telefônica, Vivo, among others.

After Julianelli sold the agency to ABC Group (Omincom), he was in charge of marketing and communications for Mitsubishi Motors in Brazil for 8 years.

In 2015, he was nominated by the Caboré Award as one of the 50 best CMOs in the world.