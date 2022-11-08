Taylor makes Extreme E return as part of Veloce driver shuffle

Molly Taylor will return to Extreme E for the season-ending Energy X Prix in Uruguay, joining Kevin Hansen in a new-look Veloce Racing lineup.

Taylor won the inaugural running of the all-electric off-road series alongside Johan Kristoffersson for Rosberg X Racing last year, but parted with the team ahead of this season and was replaced by Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

“I had an incredible year with Extreme E in 2021 and I believe wholeheartedly in what the competition represents, both with respect to its commitment to sustainability and to gender equality,” said Taylor. “Having had the benefit of a win in last year’s championship, it feels amazing to know that I’m going to be back in the Extreme E paddock.

“I think we are building a very special team with the combination of Veloce’s ambition and experience as well as Kevin’s skill and commitment.

“We are setting our targets high and I’m looking forward to being back in the action.”

Taylor’s most recent Extreme E appearance came at the season-opening Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia where she received a last-minute call-up to drive for JBXE alongside Hansen. That seat was subsequently filled by Hedda Hosas, a development driver on loan from Veloce.

Meanwhile, World Rallycross race winner Hansen follows Taylor after inking a “long-term deal” with Veloce.

“To join a team which is young, ambitious, modern in its ways and doing things that no other team does is fantastic for me,” he said. “It’s a huge opportunity to continue in Extreme E for the next X Prix and for Season 3.

“The team has high ambitions, as do I and Molly. I am really happy to have her alongside me – we raced in Saudi Arabia together and had a great time. We work well as a pair and we’re looking forward to building a partnership between us and the whole team.”

The signings of Taylor and Hansen mean that Lance Woolridge – who has been with Veloce since last year, firstly as a reserve, then a race driver – and Christine Giampaoli Zonca, who joined the team for 2022, are currently without drives for the final round of the season.